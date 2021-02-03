Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.08.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

