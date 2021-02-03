Humana (NYSE:HUM) Announces Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Humana updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 21.25-21.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $21.25-21.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $377.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,668. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

