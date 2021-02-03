Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 168,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,551,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 262,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.