Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by 67.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.20. 309,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $271.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91.
Several research firms recently commented on HII. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.
In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
