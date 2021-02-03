Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by 67.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.20. 309,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $271.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.