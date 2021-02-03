HUSD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $131.87 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC on popular exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $477.19 million and approximately $131.87 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00067537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00896322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00047239 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.71 or 0.04673934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014898 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 477,837,259 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

