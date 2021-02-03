Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,000 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Gray Television comprises 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Gray Television worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 130.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 173,394 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 16,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,800. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

