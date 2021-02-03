Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 25,450 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 248.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 132,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,702. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

