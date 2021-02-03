Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Biogen comprises approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,207 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded down $12.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.78. 65,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

