Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $6.32 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 871,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 214,659 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 364,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,412,658. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

