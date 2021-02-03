Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Evolent Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 7,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

