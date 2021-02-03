Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 141.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.66. The stock had a trading volume of 123,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day moving average is $238.15. The company has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

