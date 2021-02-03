Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,842 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 643 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $8.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.30. The stock had a trading volume of 185,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,183. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.73. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Insiders have sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

