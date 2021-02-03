Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hibbett Sports comprises approximately 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Hibbett Sports worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIBB stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,533. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $927.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

