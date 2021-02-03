HyperQuant Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,051.32 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $20,051.32 and approximately $32.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.01071717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00040437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04580079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019861 BTC.

HQT is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

