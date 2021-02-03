Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

IEP opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 213,591,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,534,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 47.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 91,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 34.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

