ichi.farm 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,816.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00011482 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $16,816.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00139815 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00239754 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00076246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00039399 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

ichi.farm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.