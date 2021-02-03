Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ICHR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upgraded Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $935.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ichor by 283.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

