Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 69,941 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 317.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.26% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

