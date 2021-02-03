Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $5.71. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 212,904 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $197.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 69,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

