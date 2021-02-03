IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of IDEX worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in IDEX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

