IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.95 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.38-1.42 EPS.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.79. The company had a trading volume of 476,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.21 and a 200-day moving average of $185.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $211.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

