IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.38-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. IDEX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.95 EPS.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $194.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,356. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.97. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.40.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

