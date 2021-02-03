IDOX plc (IDOX.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:IDOX)

IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IDOX traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 54.40 ($0.71). The company had a trading volume of 2,625,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,197. IDOX plc has a 52 week low of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The stock has a market cap of £241.37 million and a PE ratio of 535.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.29.

IDOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

