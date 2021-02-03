IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Shares Gap Down to $16.65

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $15.24. IEC Electronics shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1,594 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $164.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in IEC Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in IEC Electronics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IEC Electronics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

