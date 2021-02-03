IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Shares Gap Down to $16.65

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $15.24. IEC Electronics shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1,594 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $164.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.
IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.
About IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)
IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.
Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.