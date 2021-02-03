iEthereum (IETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, iEthereum has traded down 54.1% against the dollar. One iEthereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iEthereum has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $7.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.11 or 0.01114514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.02 or 0.04605202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019720 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

IETH is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

iEthereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

