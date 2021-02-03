iExec RLC Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.52 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $107.63 million and $7.52 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.61 or 0.00906969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00046628 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.13 or 0.04713403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020075 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.