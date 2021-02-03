IHT Real Estate Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,754.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $734,433.82 and approximately $35,754.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01080315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.65 or 0.04583213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019735 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.