IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0007

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $700,200.87 and approximately $33,806.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00067980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00871961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047823 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.44 or 0.04623584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019782 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.