ILCOIN (ILC) Price Up 2% This Week

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ILCOIN Token Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,589,721,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,024,987 tokens. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

