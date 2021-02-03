Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Illumina were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after acquiring an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at $28,393,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $440.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.97 and its 200-day moving average is $346.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $453.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

