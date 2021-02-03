IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading 12.7% Higher

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares traded up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.95. 638,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 460,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -2.05.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

