Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.60. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 67,280 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 million, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

In other news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 13,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $56,837.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,930.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $205,084. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

