Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Up 6.9%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $13.97. 874,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,152,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $376.31 million, a P/E ratio of -279.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 26,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $243,399.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $289,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039,894 shares of company stock worth $29,572,721. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Immersion by 241.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

