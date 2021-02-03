ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 million, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.14. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

