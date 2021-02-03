Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ IMVT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. 22,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,164. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.69. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

