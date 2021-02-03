Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMVT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Get Immunovant alerts:

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -19.44.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Immunovant by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Immunovant by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Immunovant by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.