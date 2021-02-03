Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1712 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Imperial Oil has raised its dividend by 36.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. 439,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,530. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.