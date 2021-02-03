Impinj (PI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PI opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

