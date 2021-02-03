Incent (INCNT) Trading 49.4% Lower This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 51.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Incent has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $5.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00140162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00239632 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039995 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

