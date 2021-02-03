Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.41

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.41, with a volume of 502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.28 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50.

About Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

