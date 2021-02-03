Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend by 162.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $70.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $887,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,782.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison acquired 600 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.88 per share, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,851.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and sold 153,613 shares worth $10,075,171. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

