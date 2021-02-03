Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $14.87 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 201.6% against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.87 or 0.00040198 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and $3.36 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00138808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00242491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

