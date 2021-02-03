Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

IFNNY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 93,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,710. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 132.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

