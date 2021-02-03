Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,655 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $24,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 877.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 4,677,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

