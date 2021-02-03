Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 185,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $79.68.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.