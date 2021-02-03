Ingevity (NGVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.