Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,715. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

