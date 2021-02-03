Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Price Up 10.8% After Strong Earnings

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s share price rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $83.54 and last traded at $83.18. Approximately 1,603,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 651,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

