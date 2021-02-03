Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

INBX traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,137. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the third quarter worth about $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.