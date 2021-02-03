Injective Protocol (INJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53.36 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $175.04 million and $53.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $11.36 or 0.00031069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00053135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00066798 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00246897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00038389 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,406,012 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.